ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Tingyi and Swire outperform against illiquid secondary backdrop

SINGAPORE, June 14 (IFR) - Single name and index credit default swaps reversed weakness seen at the open during the afternoon trading session, with the Asia series 17 iTraxx index closing out 2bp tighter at 185bp/187bp having opened 1bp wider.

The sovX pulled in a basis point to 150bp/155bp with the wide bid/offer a reflection of what is in essence an illiquid market on both the seasoned curve and in single name protection.

Cash has remained firm, with new issuance from Tingyi and Swire Properties rewarding investors with respective spread contractions of 10bp to Treasuries plus 315bp and 3bp to plus 262bp today bringing in Swire’s case the issue a full 18bp tighter from its reoffer at Treasuries plus 280bp on Monday.

A credit analyst at ANZ sees the Tingyi as fairly priced and expects it to traded somewhere at the mean between the China Merchants and Tencent 2017s, which were last at the plus 260bp and 315bp marks respectively.

The China property sector was largely weak today, with recent gains marginally reversed and the better-than-expected May contract sales data for the China property market now seen as largely fully discounted in prices. The Cogard 2018s are 0.125 weaker at 98 bid, while the Agile 2017s are off 0.375 at 98.5 bid.

The illiquid trading pattern was reflected in wider bid/offers on sovereign CDS, with China closing out at 120bp/123bp for a 1bp contraction, while Korea and Malaysia are both at 124bp/127bp , with bid/offers a basis point wider than usual.

Asian trading today has made the region’s capital markets look a little like a backwater in relation to the tectonic plate shifts being experienced in the eurozone, but as has been seen in the past, Asia often has a delayed reaction to downside volatility in Western markets.

US retail sales and a three notch downgrade of Spain by Moody’s to one level above junk weakened US equities yesterday and all eyes are the Italian Tesoro’s auction of three, seven and eight-year BTPs today for clues as to the market’s take on Italian contagion.

At the open, the 2015 BTP has reversed yesterday’s gains and added 10bp to 5.35% this morning, indicating underlying nerves towards the possibility of the country being the next shoe to drop in the eurozone crisis.

Meanwhile PIMCO’s revelation that it has dumped its bund holdings on the back of Germany’s rising contingent liability burden will further unnerve investors as the bund market’s safe haven credentials continue to wither.

