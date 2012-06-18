ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Early shine comes off as Spanish yields rise

SINGAPORE, June 18 (IFR) - There was a euphoric reaction to the Greek election result, with the much anticipated “Grexit” now at much longer odds thanks to the chance that a pro-bailout coalition will be established.

The Asia iTraxx Asia series 17 index pulled in 7bp at the open to 172bp/174bp as regional equities surged and risk-on appeared to be very much the order of the day.

But there are lots of players looking to fade this rally, on the belief that the real focus is Spain and Italy, and judging by the 26bp widening of 10-year Spanish Treasury bonds at the open to a eurozone lifetime high of 7.13%, they might well be right.

In the meantime Spanish five-year CDS is out 10bp to 605bp/615bp while Italian 10-year notes are yielding 6.06% or 13bp higher at the open. The shine has come off the iTraxx as Asia comes up to the close, with the index now 3bp tighter on the day at 176bp/178bp.

The modus operandi at the moment seems to be to bank on the hope that dire economic data will produce radical stimulus measures from global financial authorities.

So poor US Empire Manufacturing data released last Friday as well as a weak Michigan confidence index stoked hopes that the Fed will extend Operation Twist, or even begin to contemplate QE3.

The same hopes exist for the China and India economy, although in the latter’s case, the failure today of the RBI to ease rates sent stocks and bonds weaker and starkly illustrated the dilemma facing central banks looking to ease: the risks of rising inflation.

Meanwhile the turbo-charged performance of the new Tingyi 2017s moderated, with the paper closing out at Treasuries plus 303bp on the bid, having opened up at plus 298bp, or 27bp inside last week’s reoffer. The new Swire Properties 2022s are 12bp tighter to reoffer at plus 248bp bid.

Single name CDS is trading with solid technical support given that the contract roll is looming, with players nervous of being short going into it. China is 2bp tighter on the day at 112bp/115bp.

China property names remain well bid, despite contract sales being under target, in a reflection of the market’s belief that the worst is over on the sales front and on the view that China property companies are not facing the squeeze on refinancing that many players expected.

S&P took Sun Hung Kai off negative outlook last week, helping pull in the due 2022s 30bp over the week to a Treasuries plus 295bp bid.

