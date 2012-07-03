ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Risk-on remains intact despite grim US ISM data

SINGAPORE, July 3 (IFR) - The Asia iTraxx series 17 index opened 2bp tighter this morning at 167bp/169bp and remained there for the whole of the Asia trading day, with the market again mired in low volume, ahead of the US 4th of July public holiday tomorrow.

Players are still wearing a lingering concern on the back of yesterday’s shock ISM number from the US, which came in at 49.7 versus a 52 consensus, for the lowest reading in three years.

US non-farm payroll numbers have the potential to put the icing on the cake for the bear crowd this Friday, although for now the prevailing mode remains risk-on.

At the moment, bad macro data is being viewed as presenting an opportunity to load up on risk on the view that sharp economic contractions worldwide will be met by aggressive policy responses from officials.

Europe is also benign as an input at the moment, with Spanish and Italian CDS 5bp tighter apiece at the London open, at 498bp/508bp and 460bp/465bp respectively and 10-year Spanish Treasury yields 7bp higher at 6.36%, comfortably far from the optically dangerous 7% level.

Some solid sales data from the China property sector, showing a 150% gain in sales last month from Greentown and a 19% gain from Guangzhou R&F have helped created a positive tailwind for China property counters, although many are beginning to question whether the recent buoyant price action in the China property segment is simply a buying climax.

The sector bellwether Cogard 2018s are a full 1.75 points higher today while the recently issued Agile 2017s are a point up at 101.25 bid.

Despite an extension of the repayment of a loan made by Indonesia’s Bumi Resources to Indonesian asset manager PT Recapital, the Bumi due 2017 dollar bonds are bid at 99.25, or up 0.75 from yesterday’s close. Market players are betting that the loan will be repaid back to Bumi by the extended deadline of August 27.

