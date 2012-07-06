ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Touch weaker, central banks' moves expected

HONG KONG, July 6 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads were wider today on position squaring ahead of the crucial US payroll data. But with the overall holdings in the street remaining light, buying is expected to resume unless there is a major shock from the world’s largest economy.

And with very little supplies these past two weeks, the growing pile of cash on the sidelines is keeping the mood upbeat at least from a technical standpoint.

The main benchmark, the iTraxx IG series 17 is about 4bp off at 165/167. Investment grade bond spreads moved out by 3bp-5bp on average.

“The street feels light, which is why cash bonds have outperformed, spreads are crunching in more compared with US and Europe,” said a Singapore-based trader.

“We have room to take down new issuance, there are a few guys in the pipeline. Once we get the payrolls out of the way, next week should see these new issues come to the market - a lot of these people are underinvested.”

The overnight move by the three central banks - PBOC, ECB and BoE loosened monetary policy in the space of less than an hour on Thursday - had a very limited effect with financial markets already having rallied ahead of the announcement.

Traders said the weakness was a case of buying the rumour and selling the fact with more central bank action required for the undelrying problem to be resolved.

Cash levels remained high as reflected in the USD9bn orders for Standard Chartered Bank’s USD1.25bn subordinated Lower Tier 2 10NC5 bond which was priced at 335bp over US Treasuries versus initial guidance of 360bp over. The bonds are trading at 333bp in secondary markets.

“We have a neutral rating on the new StanChart bonds, it is fully valued,” said an analyst with Societe Generale. “Asian bank spreads are extremely tight representing flight to quality, as investors book profits they are moving to more solid names.”

In the rest of the financials segment RHB Bank 2017 traded at 245bp and the Korea Exchange Bank 2017s at 209bp. In May RHB sold these bonds at 255bp and KEB sold its 5-year bonds in June at 255bp.

Fund flows are also robust according to fund tracker EPFR Global which said new subscriptions of USD875m found their way into emerging market bond funds - mostly in hard currency securities - up from USD671m a week ago.

Lotte Shopping bonds remained steady despite downgrade warnings from Moody’s and Fitch. Lotte is buying a controlling stake in electronics retailer Hi-mart for KRW1.25trn (USD1.1bn).

Its bonds due 2017, were trading at 210bp/200bp in line with the broad market and much tighter than the 260bp spread at which they were sold in May. For a graphic please click on r.reuters.com/gyb39s

“It is still high grade where prices are not as sensitive to rating moves as in high yield. Unless it is dropping out of investment grade or there is a significant change in fundamentals there is unlikely to be an impact,” said a Hong Kong based trader.

Philippine sovereign bonds retreated after their overnight outperformance on the back of the S&P upgrade, with the peso also easing as an interest rate cut in Manila becomes a possibility after inflation data showed a downturn on Friday.

The sovereign bonds due 2021 were bid at 109.25, down an eighth. Longer dated bonds were down a quarter of a point with the 2034 at 131.25 and the 2037 at 112.25.

Its credit default swaps spreads are now at 149/154, about 2bp-3bp wider than Thursday. After a light week, investors are now expecting several new issues to hit the market next week.

“It feels like Indian banks have to come soon, and honestly, better now than later on when people begin to really question your investment grade credentials,” said a sales trader with a European bank.

“At some point, the Korea East-West Power deal will come, even if yesterday wasn’t the day. And along with it there is rumored to be a big pipeline building in Korea, so we could see another handful of deals.”

Some are talking of even high yield bond issues in the coming weeks with names like Energi Mega Persada and China Hanking doing the rounds.

Of course, the pipeline flowing is subject to the lack of any major negatives from the US tonight where expectations are for non-farm payrolls to expand by just 90,000 jobs in June.

(umesh.desai@thomsonreuters.com)