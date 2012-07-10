ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Gains after EU meeting, supplies eyed

HONG KONG, July 10 (IFR) - Asian credit markets traded firm on Tuesday after a meeting of EU finance chiefs gave markets hope there would financial assistance for the recapitalization of Spanish banks.

“The euro group meeting, even though it lacked detail, gave the market hope when it was reiterated they will provide financial assistance to recapitalise banks. That is giving some positive sentiment to the market,” said a Singapore-based trader.

The main benchmark, the iTraxx IG series 17 is tighter by about 3bp at 169bp/171bp but high yield bonds down by a quarter to half a point. Still, credits are outperforming stocks in the year to date with the JACI total returns topping 6% while the MSCI ex-Japan stock index is up 3.5%.

Indonesian and Philippine sovereign bonds opened tighter but surrendered gains as investors switched to their quasi-sovereign paper where they saw more value.

Better buyers of PSALM and Pertamina emerged during the day after the rally in the sovereigns faded. PSALM 2024 is up an eight at 132/132.50 and Pertamina 2042 is up by a similar margin at 101/101.75.

New bonds from Korea East West Power also firmed after it yesterday priced a USD500m five-year Reg S/144a transaction at 195bp. The bonds traded up at 193bp/192bp after the USD4.25bnbook reflected the demand for the utility’s paper whose final pricing reflected a 20bp tightening.

The announcement of the IBK deal saw KDB 2017s trade as wide as 192bp before tightening to 189bp/184bp. Traders say they expect the bond to tighten to 183bp/180bp as the new IBK is expected to price at 195bp.

“The Korean sector needs supplies but it will not come cheap, we will get a whole bunch of expensive paper,” said a Hong Kong based trader. “It is more interesting to see how market will take Indian supply.”

Axis Bank bonds due 2017 traded around 420bp/400bp, ahead of its results next week with supply looming from State Bank of India as well after it appointed bankers. Axis Bank bond spreads have shrunken from the highs of 465bp struck last month.

The market is bracing for supplies from other sectors as well after recent offerings have performed well in secondary trade. Standard Chartered 10NC5 bonds are trading in at 345bp/340bp after opening at 348bp/343bp.

“We are expecting a number of new issues from Korean corporates, Singaporean corporates such as Temasek and Mapletree, sovereigns such as Sri Lanka, banks such as IBK and SBI, and HK property developers such as Nan Fung,” said a note from Nomura.

“With another land auction to be held next week in Hong Kong with expected revenues of HKD5bn-8bn, we may see opportunistic new issues from Hong Kong property developers.”

The high yield sector saw some weakness as investors booked profits after recent gains. The sector has benefited from a lack of supplies in recent weeks but even the possibility of some Indonesian and Chinese deals hitting the market has not dampened the mood as investors remain attracted to the high carry provided by these bonds.

Shimao Properties due 2018 traded at 99.5/100.5 off last week’s levels following the S&P downgrade, blamed on the high leverage. But investors chose to focus on the company’s operating performance with the first half sales already covering 73% of the 2012 target.

SPG Land is a recent outperformer with its 2016s trading up at 81/84 from last week’s level of around 74, after its consent solicitation move was seen as increasing its financial flexibility.

Evergrande 2015s are trading at 97 and KWG is at 99.625, as an increasing number of property credits approach par value, a move that is likely to attract some top issuers to the market, DCM bankers say

