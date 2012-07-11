ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Chinese property rally triggers supply talk

HONG KONG, July 11 (IFR) - Asian credits extended their gains on Wednesday as inflows continued into a market where new issues are performing well with expectations of monetary easing in major economies also stoking optimism.

The benchmark iTraxx IG series 17 has moved in to 164bp/166bp from the opening of 167bp/169bp, extending this week’s tightening to around 8bp.

Newly sold bonds from Industrial Bank of Korea rallied in the afternoon, after a slightly wider start too. New bonds from IBK (A1/A/A+) traded as wide as 190bp before moving in to 187bp/185bp. The bonds priced at 185bp with books of around USD2.25bn for the USD500m issue another indication of flush conditions.

Chinese property companies are also seeing buying interest from retail investors. Chinese property bonds continue to be in favour as pre-sale numbers are upbeat and after early investors were rewarded with equity like returns.

“Spread products are bid up better and we are seeing buyers returning to high yield space. The buying interest so far has been coming from retail buyers,” said a Singapore-based sales trader adding they were buying Shimao, Cogard, Agile, Kerry Properties, Henderson Land and Lonking.

Indeed, with money market funds and high grade funds reporting solid outflows, the demand for riskier assets is improving.

EPFR Global said Europe Money Market Funds posted record setting outflows during the week to July 4 when Money Market Funds saw departures of USD21.54bn and investment grade US bond funds saw over USD2bn flowing out. High yield bond funds pulled in over USD1.5bn for the third straight week and flows into emerging markets bond funds climbed to an eight week high.

As a result, SPG Land bonds remained steady despite the downgrade by S&P which cut its rating to B- on weak sales. Traders said the focus was on the latest consent solicitation moves by the company, a move which drew positive comments from Moody‘s.

“If SPG Land is successful in obtaining the necessary consent from bond holders and can then conclude its restructuring of the Wuxi Xindu project, it would reduce its payment obligations on shareholders’ loans of about CNY1bn. Such a situation would in turn improve its liquidity,” said Moody’s analyst Franco Leung.

The bonds have rallied to 79/83 from the lows of 60 struck in April.

Evergrande Real Estate Group bonds due 2015 also gained, trading up nearly a point at 97/97.75 after it said it is on track to meet its 2012 target and with the second quarter accounting for over a third of the full year projection. These bonds fell to a low of 90 after short-seller Citron Research accused the company of fraud.

Top names like Country Garden and Longfor Properties have been trading above par for some time. They are leading the recovery in the sector which is turning out to be the top performer in the Asian credit market this year. It is also sparking hopes there could be supplies emerging from this sector.

Country Garden 2018s are trading at 104/105 after a spectacular 30-point rally since October last year.

Sri Lanka sovereign bonds remained steady as the South Asian country started investor meetings that extend through the rest of this week finishing in London next week for a potential dollar with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Citigroup and HSBC as leads.

The 2020s are trading at 103.625/104.625 for a yield of 5.75% and the 2021s are at 103/104 or 5.9%. Traders say it was too early to speculate about the maturity hence bonds did not react although some bankers are talking of a 10-year bond. (umesh.desai@thomsonreuters.com)