ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Spreads at 13-mth lows after German ruling; eyes on Fed

HONG KONG, Sept 12 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads shrank to their lowest in over a year as demand for risky assets was boosted by expectations of monetary easing from the Fed and a German court rejection of complaints against ECB bond buying.

Cash bonds once again tailed CDS spreads, which were squeezed by brisk structured products activity.

“The weight of money which needs to be put to work means technicals and not fundamentals are driving valuations,” said a Hong Kong-based trader. “The market is not pricing in negative news at all, making it seem to price to perfection.”

New issues performed strongly as real money accounts piled into liquid cash bonds, making them more expensive relative to existing off-the-run bonds, which traders said were increasingly hard to find.

Korea Hydro Nuclear Power 2022s are trading as tight as 137/136bp over US Treasuries even after pricing at 150bp, a level that indicated negative new issue premium. The hefty USD3bn book and a solid 43% support from US clients are seen as the primary reasons for this stellar performance.

The tightness in the Korea Hydro complex also triggered some relative value trades with the Korea Electric 2022s trading in the 138/136bp and Kexim 2021s in the 130/120bp context.

Another new trade outperforming was from Siam Commercial Bank, which did a 2017 re-opening earlier this week. The new notes traded at 212bp, some 3bp inside reoffer while NongHyup Bank 2017 was indicated at around 160bp, much tighter than yesterday’s 166/165bp.

The iTraxx investment grade index series 17 tightened to 123/125bp from yesterday’s 129.5/131. The upcoming roll, when the benchmark is set to roll into series 18 on September 20, is also driving some of the tightness.

With Germany’s Constitutional Court ruling out the way, investors are now eyeing the US Federal Reserve for the next cue as it begins its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday.

The markets are expecting some form of monetary stimulus to underpin the fragile US economy, ranging from a powerful bond buying known as quantitative easing (QE) to further extending the Fed’s commitment to keeping interest rates near zero.

“The latest leg of the rally is in anticipation of QE3, so I suspect we will get some profit taking ‘sell on the news’ on the event,” said Kaushik Rudra, Standard Chartered Bank’s global head of credit research.

Risk momentum in the high yield sector was also supported by comments from Premier Wen Jiabao on Tuesday that China is on track to meet this year’s target for economic growth and, if needed, the government could utilise a CNY100bn fiscal stability fund to boost growth.

Chinese property credits have advanced 0.5-1 point on the average and industrial credits are up by half a point but trade remains thin as sellers are not forthcoming.

The newly sold 5NC3 bond from Road King traded up at 100.3/100.5 after pricing at par and the new deal from Kaisa Group offered a pick up of 170bp on existing 2015 bonds which are trading in the 103/104.5 range.

The Chinese industrial sector saw Shanshui Cements rise half a point to 104.875/106.

Not all is that rosy however. Indonesian coal company Bumi Resources is active with its 2017s at 89.75/90.25, still struggling at their 2012 lows, as the slowdown in China and the firm’s liquidity problems keeps sentiment muted.