ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Spreads plunge to 14-mth lows, QE3 sparks supply rush

HONG KONG, Sept 14 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads struck 14-month lows after the US Federal Reserve’s move to ease monetary conditions triggered a stampede into risky assets and sparked a flurry of new issues.

The Asia ex-Japan investment grade iTraxx index is at 114/116, the lowest it has been since July 2011 and some 20bp narrower from Thursday.

“So Helicopter Ben did not disappoint,” said a Hong Kong based sales trader who added that spreads look like they will continue to tighten.

The flow into emerging market fixed income assets is expected to intensify and regional borrowers have already started rushing to the market in anticipation of that. It was already solid even before the Fed announced its decision to buy mortgage backed securities and to keep rates low for longer.

Fund tracker EPFR Global data showed new subscriptions into emerging market bond funds jumped to USD1.64bn in the week to September 12 from the previous week’s USD680m. EPFR Global data showed the year to date tally at USD22.86bn, with hard currency flows of USD15.42bn.

Deals priced overnight are broadly trading higher - Kasikornbank is trading at 228/226bp over US Treasuries versus reoffer of 235bp and Olam is at 100.50 off a high of 100.5 after pricing at par.

Others are trading steady - Maybank is at 260bp at the same level it was sold and Trade and Development Bank of Mongolia is at 99.50/100. Maybank is under pressure to perform after the deal size was increased.

“There will be bumps along the road (supply being a huge roadblock), spikes here and there of widening, that kind of thing - but it does feel like the general trend will be for credit spreads to continue tightening.”

That risk materialised sooner than some had expected with a flourish of opportunistic issuers hitting the road.

Capitaland is expected to price tonight a 10-year dollar bond which could raise as much as USD400m and Nan Fung has also announced a 10-year transaction.

That would take the Asian G3 bond year to date volume to over USD100bn and it is unlikely the pace will slow down given the funds that are flowing into emerging market bond funds.

For a graphic please click on link.reuters.com/kux97r

The high yield sector is steady to higher with activity focused on the newly issued bonds from Kaisa Group and Road King. Kaisa’s bonds traded at 102 with Road King at around 100. Both deals priced at par earlier this week.

Chinese property bonds are steady as investors factored in new supplies which would come at a discount to the tight secondary levels. Country Garden 2018 is trading unchanged at 107.5/109 while Agile 2017s are at 105/106, a quarter point higher.

Traders expect Lonking to improve its cash buyback offer for its 2016s. The bonds are trading at 93.75/96 compared with the range of 90/93 set by the management.

Winsway’s bonds jumped on expectations the company’s stake acquisition by Chalco will go through, reducing doubts that the deal may not materialise after Chalco dropped its bid to acquire SouthGobi. The 2016 bonds are quoted at a very wide 90/100. They had fallen to around 82/83 earlier this month.

Indonesian coal is seeing some buying interest after recent underperformance with Adaro 2019 at 108/109. But Bumi still looks heavy with offers below 90.

(umesh.desai@thomsonreuters.com)