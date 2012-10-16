ASIA CREDIT CLOSE:Philippines 5-year trades in double digits

TOKYO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - - The Philippines marked a milestone as investors started to pile on to the sovereign once again amid unmet expectations of imminent supply. The sovereign’s five-year CDS for the first time closed inside 100bp, quoted last at 98bp/100bp, a major milestone for a sovereign which is not even investment-grade yet.

The move had been long coming as the Philippines earlier this year went on a tightening trajectory and has been mostly trading inside its investment-grade neighbor Indonesia for the past three months.

The sovereign CDS seemed to always find a resistance around the 105bp level, having breached it very few times in its history. It pierced that yesterday and rode a wave of risk appetite in the market today, tightening some 5bp and finishing the Asian session with a double-digit level.

The cash prices of the sovereign did not fully follow the move as investors continue to expect new 10-year bonds to come from the Philippines as part of a USD1.5bn liability management at some point in the next couple of weeks. Hence, the 2021s closed in the 121.00 area, virtually unchanged, and with a spread of about 110bp over.

The negative basis suggests that either the bonds have room to tighten in spread terms -- which could happen simply as a result of rising Treasury yields -- or that the CDS will have to correct back. Still, the sovereign marked the milestone double-digit trade just ahead of an important debt exchange.

Indonesia underperformed not only the Philippines but the broader market, closing the session only some 2bp tighter on the CDS side. Meanwhile, the Asia iTraxx ex-Japan IG 18 ended the session some 3bp tighter quoted at 123bp mid-market. On the cash side, Indonesia saw a couple of trades on the 2042s, which ended about 1bp wider in spread terms.

The move was prompted by accounts rotating out of the sovereign bonds into the new 2042s to be issued by state-owned utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara, which was offering some 140bp yield pick-up over the mid-yield at which the sovereign bonds were trading at the close.

Indeed, the secondary market has been mostly driven by the primary, with trades being triggered once deals or mandates are announced. While PLN had an effect on Indonesia’s long-end, it did little to its own 2037s, which ended mostly unchanged. The deal was heard last with books over USD5bn and growing, indicating the transaction will be tightened before it gets printed in US trading hours, a move that could reverse the effect on the Indonesian sovereign bonds.

Otherwise, “the market was pretty quiet,” as an analyst in Singapore put it. “The main focus is still on the primary,” he added. The general sentiment, however, is positive, with the Hang Seng moving up following positive trade data from China yesterday and better than expected earnings from Citigroup, which boosted the US equity indices. “The market is pretty bullish,” summarized a hedge fund manager.

Yet, some analysts are starting to express worries and ING pointed out in its latest EM biweekly commentary that the threat of a downgrade of Spain and Italy to junk could exacerbate potential problems for EM risk markets. In spite of the occasional call for the top in the market, analysts continue to see value ahead.

“Risk/reward remains favourable, given the policy backstop provided from DM policy-makers and ongoing fund inflows which we believe will be maintained owing to the structural reallocation of portfolios towards EM,” Morgan Stanley pointed out in its Global EM Trade Radar, published yesterday.

With so much appetite for risk, it is no wonder Double-B Philippines has seen its CDS print below 100bp. It’s all safe. Christopher.Langner@thomsonreuters.com