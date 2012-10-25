FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Better tone despite weakening Treasuries against illiquid backdrop
#Credit Markets
October 25, 2012 / 9:51 AM / in 5 years

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Better tone despite weakening Treasuries against illiquid backdrop

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 25 (IFR) - The Asian trading day was something of a non-event, which was entirely to be expected in the context of the holiday-shortened week.

Just one new deal has priced, for SK Telecom, with Wing Lung’s sub deal waiting to close later today, in a clear illustration of the lackluster backdrop.

Despite the lack of two-way activity, the new SK Telecom was bid up by under-allocated accounts from its Treasuries plus 147.5bp reoffer and has held on to the gains all day, with the paper closing out at a plus 140bp bid.

The broader market tone has been constructive following a few soft trading sessions, with the iTraxx series 18 IG index ending the day 3bp tighter at 119bp after a 1bp widening early on, driven by rising Treasury yields.

So although Asian credit is holding its ground, given the less than auspicious Treasury backdrop, which is being blamed on the potentially inflationary pressure of QE3, investors have been reducing exposure and are looking to remain net flat.

On the primary side, Wing Lung is set to price sometime around the London morning session, at its final plus 280bp guidance, while there are rumours that Glorious Properties is looking to reopen the China property high-yield space.

On the seasoned curve, there were reported buyers of the China Fishery 2019s, with bargain hunters looking to pick up the paper after its prolonged slide due to fears that the company will face regulatory action from the Russian authorities over the purchase of Russian fish stock. The paper tightened 5bp today to Treasuries plus 138bp.

jonathan.rogers@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
