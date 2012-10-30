ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asian credits drift sideways in muted markets

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, Oct 30 (IFR) - With the US financial markets effectively closed since yesterday to brace the impact of superstorm Sandy, there were few catalysts in Asian markets to move the secondary bond markets.

Hence, it was no surprise that Asian credits were little changed in thin activity as market players in Asia watched in safety how the superstorm was impacting the US east coast.

The storm may well be a blessing in disguise, since risk appetite seems to have tailed off but with a heavy data week ahead, market players might have chosen the wise strategy of not only sitting out the storm, but also await for data to be out from Europe as well as results of bond sales planned by Italy.

The ITraxx IG 18 index was nearly flat at 123bp/125bp. That was reflected in the liquid sovereigns with their respectively CDS hardly moving. China CDS was quoted at 172/174bp and Indonesia was quoted at 133/138bp.

Sovereign cash bonds were similarly sluggish with the ROI 2022 bonds at 105/105.50 and the Philippines 2037s quoted around 119 bp.

Yanzhou Coal’s 2022 bonds appeared to have stabilised, quoting at 100.25/100.65 bp after selling off 5 points yesterday after its financial results came out weaker than expected.

In the primary market, only Hong Kong listed [China Overseas Land & Investment] announced a roadshow mandate, hiring BOCI, Citi, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs and UBS to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in Hong Kong, Singapore and Europe commencing on October 31.

Singapore’s Keppel Land was supposed to be lone issuer braving the subdued markets with an opoprtunistic 12-year transaction via ANZ, but Olam spoiled its party by launching in the afternoon a re-tap of its 6% bond with a price talk of around par.

