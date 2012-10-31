ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Region rallies as Sandy blows away

HONG KONG, Oct 31 (IFR) - Asian credit markets rallied today after two days of limited activity as markets in the United States were closed because of Hurricane Sandy. Asian accounts were betting that the reopening of the American market will bring with it a whiff of optimism and bid up both high-yield and investment grade bonds.

The move seems to have been a reflection of equity futures which were pointing at a better open in New York. “For two days there was almost no activity and now people seem to be hoping things are back to normal,” said a trader in Singapore.

The result was a strong tightening with the Asia iTraxx IG index tightening by 6bp to close at 117bp/119bp. The 5-year CDS of the Philippines also started flirting with the 100bp mark again as it tightened 3bp to close at 102bp/105bp. Indonesia underperformed closing just 2bp tighter at 127bp/132bp.

Cash performed even better, ending about 3bp-5bp tighter across the high grade space. Most bonds moved very little even though the yield on the 10-year US Treasury rose by almost 5bp. Some, as Philippines 2021s, gained in price even as Treasuries were dropping, leaving it 13bp tighter in spread according to one trader.

On the high-yield space, the good sentiment was compounded with talk of very strong books in the Soho China deal and the property sector was on average 50ct higher in price terms. However, demand was widespread across the sector with most benchmark bonds ending the day market 25ct stronger in price terms.

In spite of the positive movement in prices, volume was thin, according to traders. “It was a cautious rally,” said a trader in Hong Kong. “The few actual trades were small and flow came in bits and pieces,” said the Singapore trader. Christopher.Langner@thomsonreuters.com