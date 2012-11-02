ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Region rallies ahead of NFP

SINGAPORE, Nov 2 (IFR) - Asian credit rallied today as investors bet on a strong jobs number in the US ahead of the presidential election and unwound some of the shorting that was put in place during the days the American market was closed earlier this week. The Asia iTraxx IG Series 18 ended the session about 3bp tighter quoted at a mid-market level of 116bp. With the index firmly rooted below the 120bp level, it is now back to the range it held for a short period in mid-October following a strong rally in bonds. Investors were hinging their hopes on a good nonfarm payroll number in America after the private payrolls numbers from ADP came out better than expected last night.

The Philippines were out for a holiday and the lack of liquidity on the name just exacerbated the tightening on the sovereign. Its 5-year CDS ended the some 5bp tighter at 100bp, while Indonesia’s protection narrowed 4bp will end at 127bp. There was demand for both cash and derivatives so they both moved in tandem, with spreads on the investment-grade space narrowing by 2bp-4bp across the board. Cash prices on high-grade names were up by 25ct-35ct on average, according to a trader in Singapore.

High-yield outperformed and many of the property companies are now at record high cash prices. Country Garden 2018s, for instance, were quoted at 112.50-113.25. The new Longfor 2019s saw strong demand and rallied to their highest level yet, closing at 101.35-101.65. The only exception continues to be Soho China. Its 2017s remain below reoffer, last quoted at 99.50-99.75 while its 2022s were at 99.75-99.85. One analyst, however, predicted that Chinese property bonds could see a further rally next week as bonds issued by Hopson and Coastal Greenland mature. Investors likely to reinvest in the same sector, but the repayment is likely to increase the comfort about investing in the sector, predicted the analyst.

The move brings the market full circle and not only fully reverses the widening seen in the beginning of the week, but also pushes most benchmarks back close to their year-to-date tights. Traders attributed that in part to continued demand from investors as money continues to flow into EM bonds. The asset class saw the eighth consecutive week of USD1bn-plus net inflows according to research firm EPFR. On the week ended October 31, the asset class received USD1.11bn in new money.

The pace has slowed from the beginning of last month, though, when inflows were in the USD1.5bn area. There are other signs of waning interest in bonds from elsewhere as well. Research firm Lipper reported that US bond funds saw their first weekly outflow after 20 straight weeks of receiving new money. Taxable bond funds had outflows of USD895.1m in the United States. EPFR also noted that US high yield funds saw USD210m of outflows on the week.

In the EM space, though, it seems like there still is some room left for more as investors are going deeper into the asset class and committing more to local currency bond funds, which took in USD414m. Blended currency funds were the second most sought, having taken in USD395m while hard currency funds only saw USD303m in new money. Christopher.Langner@thomsonreuters.com