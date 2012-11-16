ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Defending bids is the game

SINGAPORE, Nov 16 (IFR) - The week ended on a sour tone in Asian credit markets with investment-grade credits closing 3bp-5bp wider on average. Again much of the move was simply a factor of traders protecting their books and putting out bids low enough to avoid being hit.

“I am defending my bids so I am just marking everything some 5bp wider today,” admitted a trader in Singapore. The result is that the Asia iTraxx IG index series 18 is wrapping the week quoted at a mid market of 130bp, 6bp wider than Monday’s open and 3bp wider in the day.

Investment-grade benchmarks across the region are also under pressure with the 5-year CDS for the Philippines closing quoted at 106bp/111bp, 8bp wider in the week. Indonesia was hit harder as the sovereign continues to be traded as a high-beta credit in spite of its recently acquired investment-grade status. Its protection ended the session at 138bp-143bp, some 10bp wider in the week.

A similar trajectory was seen on the cash side, though presure was concentrated on the long end, with the yield on Indonesia 2042s ending the week 10bp higher even as the return on the 30-year US Treasury having dropped by 4bp over the same period.

The sole exception have been the new 2022s of the Philippines, which have remained strong hinged on local buying and are ending the week quoted at 101.75/102.25.

The global peso bonds are an exception not only in terms of strength but especially on liquidity. Most of the bonds were being quoted with bid-ask spreads of USD1 or more this week and that trend intensified on Friday.

The reason for that is simple: investors are unwilling to sell at the bid prices, which keeps the offer side far higher, and desks are deliberately bidding low to avoid having to buy bonds as their books dwindle and brokers become more risk averse. Institutional accounts are not making up for the absence of the dealers and even retail investors are cautious.

“It all seems to be snowballing for no rhyme or reason,” said one trader. “Until there is some stability in the US you will not see buyers coming back.”

Traders said that there was some piecemeal buying, but that the few trades that went through were sparse and small. Mostly, they said, European retail investors were seen dipping their toes and some hedge funds were picking select names. But nothing more than that.

As caution increases, the natural target are the high-yield bonds. Soho China, being the largest of the most recent, hence, has become the short of option. The 2022s of the property developer dropped further today, having been bid as low as 93.50 but wrapping the day at 94.00/94.50.

The bonds priced at par just three weeks ago. Overall, though, Chinese property bonds are ending the week USD1 weaker in price terms on average, with bellwhether Agile 2017s closing that much lower at 107.50/108.50.

Christopher.Langner@thomsonreuters.com