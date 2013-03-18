ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Region widens as US stock futures plunge

SINGAPORE, March 18 (IFR) - Sentiment in Asian credit markets dived today after financial upheaval in Cyprus sent equity futures in Europe and the US tumbling ahead of the opening bell later this evening. High-grade Asian bonds pushed out 5bp-10bp, while bid-offer spreads widened in the high-yield segment.

“The markets are much softer, but they are not falling off the cliff,” said one debt syndicate banker. “There are trades being done, not in large volumes, but sentiment is definitely weaker.”

The Cyprus bailout at the weekend with an accompanying possible depositor levy raised fears that it could generate a contagion that would spread to peripheral economies. At the same time, strong Chinese property data this morning led to concerns that the government could again impose tightening measures.

Glorious Property, which reopened its 13.25% due 2018s last week, saw bids for the bonds dip below par to 99.5, although offers were at 100.5. Kaisa remained a popular credit among investors with its new 2018s quoted at 101.25, although they were off the highs of 102. The 2023s from bellwether Cogard were lower with bids at 102.5 from 104 last week.

“No surprise to see the high-grade recent issues bid underperforming in this move as we wait for real direction tonight,” said one Singapore-based credit analyst. “However, offers are holding in so far.”

Among the high-grade names, Bank of India, the last Asian issuer in the US-dollar markets, saw its newly minted 2018s holding up at 278bp/272bp, although PCCW 2023s were flat at 203bp/198bp.

Vanke 2018s weakened with bids at 205bp over US Treasuries, close to 10bp wider from last Wednesday and nearly 15bp wide to its issue spread of 195bp

Asian credit spreads also gapped out, with the iTraxx IG Index hovering at 107bp, some 6bp wider from last Friday.

