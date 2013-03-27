ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Beijing Capital, Greentown rally as markets thin

SINGAPORE, March 27 (IFR) - Risk sentiment turned for the better today as regional stocks advanced and, in the process, pulled up Asian credit spreads.

Encouraging data from the US yesterday gave appetite for risks a boost. Equities in Hong Kong went up 0.7% and those in Japan rallied 0.18%, while the Indonesian stock index hit a record high of 4,923.7.

The feel-good environment spilled into regional credit markets, and the iTraxx IG Asia Pacific Index tightened to 116bp/118bp from yesterday’s mid-spread of 119bp. Five-year CDS for the Philippines were quoted at 102bp/107bp, broadly unchanged, despite news that Fitch had upgraded the sovereign to an investment-grade rating of BBB- from BB+.

The news drove a rally in the long-dated Philippine bonds, with the 2023s gaining almost USD1 to 115.35/115.50. The shorter-dated bonds also stayed put with the 2021s broadly unchanged at 110.50.

Some offshore accounts had been heard shorting the long-end paper on the back of US Treasuries, but had to rush to cover after the upgrade, as local accounts started bidding up prices.

On cash bonds, new issues continued to hold court. High-yield Chinese credits remained the flavour of the day. New bonds that Beijing Capital Land and Greentown China sold yesterday were firmer.

Beijing Capital’s perpetuals were quoted at 101/101.25, up from the issue price of par, while Greentown’s addition to its existing 2018s moved higher to 102.75/103.00 after pricing at 102.5.

However, China State Construction did not benefit from that demand. Its new 2018s were still below par at 245bp over US Treasuries with a cash price of 99.55/99.65, wider from the 240bp spread at which they were sold.

Suzlon’s bonds, with the backing of a SBLC from State Bank of India, were still indicated 15bp-20bp wider from the 419bp at which they priced. There were spotty trades made, but quotes were “all over the place”, said one syndicate banker, adding that were still very weak.

Meanwhile, the new Tower Bersama 2018s have traded back in with indications now at 100/100.50 from 100.50/100.75 quoted yesterday.

Trade in the cash bond segment is expected to dwindle as the long Easter weekend closes in. A trader said liquidity had thinned a fair bit as no one wanted to take positions before the holidays.

