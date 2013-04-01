ASIA CREDIT CLOSE - Illiquid market masks bullish sentiment

Monday, April 1, 2013 (IFR) - Singapore market participants basically just went through the motions today, with Hong Kong, Australia and the UK out for Easter Monday and liquidity non-existent for the most part.

So there was no value buying seen in the IG iTraxx index, which was beaten up last Thursday on fears of a bank run in Cyprus and the possibility of Eurozone contagion. The index is unchanged coming up to the close at 120bp/122bp. Meanwhile the recently issued SBLC-backed due 2018s from India’s Suzlon also failed to attract value buying interest after their 20bp-odd widening on the break last week.

The paper is unchanged at Treasuries plus 430bp bid. Most recently issued paper is unchanged or trading in a very narrow range, although the market illiquidity is masking underlying sentiment. According to a regional syndicate desker, the underlying tone is towards risk-on, at least from a credit perspective, although if March payrolls come in strong on Friday, the rates outlook is less than rosy. Arguably there are issuance windows of opportunity tomorrow and Wednesday when Hong Kong and London resume trading, although lots of Hong Kong players are taking the week off with another holiday on Thursday likely to mean the market will not resume its normal pattern until April 8.

The syndicate desker said he expected China high-yield property issuance to emerge next week, even in the face of the weekend’s property market cooling measures from the Chinese authorities.

