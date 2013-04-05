ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Bond investors flee from Korea - IFR

SINGAPORE, April 5 (IFR) - It would have been a quiet week at bond trading desks in Asia if not for North Korea’s escalating warlike rhetoric. With Pyongyang threatening to press the red button and launch an attack against the US, fixed income investors fled South Korean assets for bonds from the country to widen some 25bp on average over the week.

“People figured the whole curve would reprice wider, given that South Korea had already been trading very tight,” said one sales trader in Singapore.

The pain was felt across all credits on the peninsula. South Korean CDS widened some 15bp in the week, and it is now some 30bp wide to where the contract was quoted exactly a month ago.

Even on Monday and Thursday, when the Hong Kong market was closed, traders in Singapore said they were executing sell orders for clients on South Korean names. And in spite of the A rating of most credits, by Friday it was hard to find a bid for most of the bonds from South Korea.

Perhaps, the worse hit was Korea Development Bank, which also suffered because the government failed to complete an expected privatisation of the policy bank.

Its recently issued 2018 bonds were being quoted at 125bp/121bp over US Treasuries, when, a week earlier, they were quoted at 109bp/104bp. “You could easily quote the bid at 150bp, although, as no one is ready to make a firm bid on these bonds,” said a trader on Friday.

Still, even those that did not have idiosyncratic troubles, such as Korea National Oil Corp, were finishing the week 15bp-20bp wider in spread terms, bid at 120bp over Treasuries.

To be sure, after such a big move, traders started to report some bottom-fishing on Friday, although buying was very selective and coming in small clips. At that stage, some traders were speculating that South Korea might have been oversold and there was talk about some contrarian positioning.

However, the trouble is that broker dealers do not have much balance sheet to put to work. So, apart from investors, few people would be willing to take a large long position on South Korea.

Indeed, apart from South Korea, the market was very resilient throughout the week, something that some traders attributed partly to the lack of liquidity in the market. “Nobody seems to have the ability to put in a big position now,” said the sales trader.

Another trader suggested that Asian investors had simply been a bit more upbeat about the market. “The market was surprisingly resilient, considering the headlines from Cyprus at the beginning of the week and the data out of the US,” said Anand Subramanian, head of high-yield trading, Asia for Deutsche Bank.

He was referring to the fears of a bank run in the wake of the Cypriot bailout and the ADP private payroll report in the US, which came in weaker than forecast and dampened expectations about the recovery in the world’s largest economy.

“The ADP report reminded us that the sequester could be taking a bite out of the US growth,” said the portfolio manager for a large American macro fund in Singapore. “We expect the sequester to reduce GDP growth by 0.5%, that is a quarter of forecast GDP expansion this year,” he added.

The manager was not alone. The fears moved US Treasuries higher again in the week, bringing Asian investment-grade bonds with them. Most of the bonds that trade on spread ended the week wider, but stronger in price terms.

Trading was especially heavy on the long-end of Indonesia and the Philippines. The Philippines 2037s ended the week roughly US$1 stronger in price terms, quoted at 116.75/117.00, and Indonesia’s 2042s closed the week some US$1.5 stronger in price at 109.65/110.35.

One trader said Indonesia outperformed because investors started to unwind the shorts on the sovereign, which had been placed when it first announced a roadshow for a new benchmark, in early March. “Some offshore accounts were covering shorts,” said a trader in Manila.

There was little to write home on the high-yield side. Most benchmarks gained 50ct to 75ct over the week on sparse trading. Greentown’s recently reopened 2018s closed the week at 103.00/103.50, for one, having closed the week before around 102.75.

Besides an escalation of tensions on the Korean peninsula, the biggest fear of traders for this week is supply. “Our market is very technical; people still have cash to put to work, but if there is too much supply everyone moves in the opposite direction,” said the sales trader. With some US$12bn on tap, that should be something to worry about.

Christopher.Langner@thomsonreuters.com