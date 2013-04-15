ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: High-yield outperforms IG

SINGAPORE, April 15 (IFR) - If there was a theme in Asian credit markets today it was the outperformance of high-yield paper versus investment grade. Many market participants have been nervous about the level of US equities and the equity indices divergences from other key indicators, such as earnings expectations, the Dow transportation index and gold.

That nervousness may have had some objective input in the form of weaker US retail sales and consumer confidence data released on Friday, which added to the sense that US equities have got ahead of themselves and are due a correction. On a day of relatively light flows in the Asian credit markets, the iTraxx IG index pushed up 3bp to 113.5bp/115.5bp from Friday’s closing levels.

High-yield is seen as benefiting from a still frothy private-bank bid and hot-money flows out of Japan, either in the form of carry trades or outright switching from a depreciating yen and into anything that has some yield on it. So, the recently issued Yingde Gas bonds, which were issued at a 99.5 discount, are closing out bid up at 102 bid, while last week’s due 2019s from Cifi Holdings are up at 103 bid from a par reoffer. China property is up between a quarter to a half point.

Meanwhile, as evidence of the relative weakness of high-grade, last week’s due 2018s from State Bank of India are bid at Treasuries plus 256bp, 1bp north of reoffer and struggling to find buyers. However, Indonesia’s 10s/30s combo from last week is still well supported, with the due 2023s bid up at 101.875 from a 98.953 reoffer and the due 2043s at 103.375, from a 98.01 reoffer, providing evidence that the Asian sovereign sector is benefiting from its increasing rarity value.

