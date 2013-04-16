ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Spreads widen on weak sentiment, supply caution

HONG KONG, April 16 (IFR) - Asian credits were bid wider on Tuesday as risk appetite weakened on doubts over global growth as investors booked profits ahead of a heavy pipeline of fresh supply.

Recently priced deals widened slightly with SBI 2018s closing at Treasuries plus 259bp from T+255 last Friday, while the Republic of Indonesia’s 2943s were down at 103.50/103.3 from 103.375 yesterday.

“There is a big pipeline. People want to see the market going up before they can get confident to go and buy and that is not really happening. People are using the commodity sell-off as an occasion to take some profits,” said a Singapore-based trader.

Traders said CNPC, CNOOC and Sinopec were all bid 2bp-3bp wider amid a drop in oil prices. Overall, the IG segment was set to close 2bp-5bp wider.

The good news was that traders said they were seeing buyers coming back to the market towards the close of the session.

“I feel the market weakness is temporary and I see better buying, compared with the start of the session. So, the negative tone seems like its going to be temporary,” said another Singapore-based trader.

With a significant pipeline of supply in the waiting, bond syndicates surely hope no dollar deals have priced so far this week.

There was little reaction to the 2022s of Hutch after Moody’s changed the outlook on its ratings to stable from negative. In fact, the bonds ended down 0.125 point on the day at T+165/160bp, in tandem with the broader market.

Earlier in the day, Moody’s moved the outlook on China down to stable from positive. Traders said this move was in line with expectations.

Chinese property bonds were quoted a quarter point down in line with other credits in the region.

