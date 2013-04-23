FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credits give up gains on growth worries
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 23, 2013 / 9:11 AM / 4 years ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credits give up gains on growth worries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 23 (IFR) - An optimistic opening this morning in the Asian credit market turned to gloom after Chinese PMI data for April pointed to a weak second quarter for the world’s second-largest economy.

“The market opened on a firm tone, but weakened on negative headlines that followed,” said a Singapore-based trader.

The weak market sentiment meant no new deals were announced in the primary market today, but the ones that were priced yesterday found decent support.

Union Bank 2018s were at Treasuries plus 297bp, 3bp inside the reoffer spread, while Daegu Bank 2018s were just a basis point wide to reoffer at T+156bp mid-market.

Traders said Korean credits were 3bp-5bp wider after better buying in the past few sessions. Kexim 21s were wider at T+115bp. South Korea’s 5-year CDS widened to 74bp/72bp and China widened to 72bp/75bp.

The Sinopec 18s, 23s and 43s were all wider at T+123, R+157 and T+144 after pricing at T+120bp, T+150bp and N42+140bp, respectively, last week. Traders said expectations of more supply from China were also causing some weakness among Chinese credits.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx IG Series 19 index, however, was at 112bp/114bp, or flat to yesterday’s close.

Traders said the market was still holding up due to flush liquidity conditions, despite the weak growth outlook. They also said that the weak market was more street driven rather than selling by real money accounts.

Neha.dsilva@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.