ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Private banks return with a vengeance

SINGAPORE, April 26 (IFR) - Private banking was back in the market this week with a vengeance. As traders put away their spreadsheets for the week, it became evident that, among the new issues, the best performers were the bonds that enjoy as strong following from retail investors and private banking accounts.

Bonds such as Daegu Bank’s 2018s, which were issued at 155bp over Treasuries on Monday, were quoted at 157bp today. Korea Resources’ five-year printed yesterday at 150bp and were quoted at 153bp at the close today, even though investors said that the bonds came with some 10bp of new issue premium and, hence, were cheap.

One trader explained that these bonds, however, are targeted only by institutional investors, and those accounts have been inactive in secondary throughout the week.

Meanwhile, bonds that looked interesting for retail accounts were doing well. The new 10-year bonds of BOC Aviation were last quoted at 263bp over, having priced on Wednesday at 270bp over. The new five-year bonds of CITIC Securities were also some 4bp tighter than the reoffer spread of 185bp.

High-yield bonds were flying off the shelf. Xinyuan’s new 2018s were bid at 101.50, having priced par to yield 13.25%. Parkson Retail’s new five-year bonds were also higher, bid at 100.10 after pricing at par yesterday.

“It was all retail, some guys trying to buy in size, too,” said a trader in Singapore.

With retail buying, the overall investment-grade market was not performing so well. While Chinese property names rallied some USD2-USD4 over the week, the Asia iTraxx ex-Japan IG Series 19 index closed the week at 110bp/112bp, only some 2bp tighter in the week.

The underperformance of IG was not only in relation to high-yield, but also in relation to other regions. The main CDS index in the US and Europe rallied some 5bp over the past week or so. One portfolio manager said that this was simply because high-yield had more catching up to do.

A trader, however, justified this as a reluctance by institutional investors to buy investment-grade bonds given there is a heavy pipeline of deals coming up. Both agreed, though, that either the West will consolidate, or Asia will catch up with the West at some point.

Christopher.Langner@thomsonreuters.com

