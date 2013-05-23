ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Nikkei rout adds push to credit sell-off

SINGAPORE, May 23 (IFR) - A sell-off in Asian credit gained momentum after the Japanese stock market suffered a steep drop this afternoon. Investment-grade credits were already some 2bp wider in the morning as investors digested the content of Fed chairman Ben Bernanke’s testimony last night to the US Congress.

However, after lunch a 7.5%-plus drop in the Nikkei 225 stock index added steam to the selling and IG securities were trading as much as 5bp wider in the day near the market close.

The Asia iTraxx IG Index was wrapping the day at 105bp/109bp, much wider than the 101bp/103bp at which it closed yesterday. The same dynamic was seen with the 5-year CDS of the Philippines, closing at 93bp/98bp and Indonesia, at 150bp/156bp.

One trader said that the CDS levels were indicative of the sell-off, but that the bulk of activity was in bonds. “Some people just saw an excuse to take profits on IG after Bernanke’s comments and that picked-up after lunch with Japan,” he said.

South Korean credits were under additional pressure due to country’s economic ties with Japan. Bonds from KDB and Kexim were closing the day more than 5bp wider with significant volume seen at trading desks for the two names.

Still, the good news was that one trader said some real money accounts had started to pick up some of the bonds that were selling off more heavily, suggesting the market might find some support when trading resumed in earnest next Monday. A holiday in Singapore tomorrow is expected to sap liquidity.

The high-yield market was not immune to the selling either, though the activity there was more subdued.

According to one credit analyst, very few trades actually crossed desks or screens in that asset class, with only a few small sales logged by retail accounts. “There was some marking down but no meaningful trades,” said the analyst.

Still, Chinese property bonds were finishing the session some 25ct to 50ct weaker in price terms. The new 2019 and 2023 bonds of Vedanta Resources also dropped and were both quoted at 99.375/99.625m having priced at par yesterday.

The new bonds of China Central Real Estate held up a bit better, ending around reoffer.

