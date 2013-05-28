ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit lags equity, sovereigns suffer

HONG KONG, May 28 (IFR) - Asian credits lagged the strength in equities today as investors chose to wait for a few more strong sessions to restore their confidence before re-entering the market.

The iTraxx IG index was around 109bp, slightly wider than yesterday’s 107bp/109bp. The Republic of Indonesia 43s were at 95.25/95.75, while the Republic of the Philippines 37s were at 114.625/114.75I, down 0.50-0.75 points in the long end. The drop happened as the yield on the 10-year US Treasury again approached 2.05%.

High yield sovereigns, such as Sri Lanka, Mongolia and Vietnam, were down about a point.

In contrast, the Nikkei stock average jumped 1.4%, swinging from a 1.4% drop at the open, on top of yesterday’s 3.2% tumble. It had plunged 7.3% on Thursday, its largest single-day loss since the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

“Spreads on the screens are fairly wide, so there is not a whole lot of trading. People are just trading from position,” said a Singapore-based trader.

There was buying in Want Want China’s recently issued bonds, which came back to its reoffer spread of 115bp over Treasuries, but were still 50ct below the reoffer in price terms.

“There are very little flows and key accounts are on the sidelines. So, we are seeing the market grind lower with illiquidity and rates volatility. As we are heading towards the month-end, not many want to add risk now,” said a Singapore-based trader.

“If we see a couple of days of stability in rates, maybe buyers will come back,” he added.

The new Standard Chartered and HSBC CNH bonds were about 0.125-0.25pts higher on the back of better buying from retail accounts.

