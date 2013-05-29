ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Vedanta bonds hold up as high yield slides

SINGAPORE, May 29 (IFR) - There was a sell-off in Asian high-yield credits today as US Treasury yields jumped to 2.22% at noon. Credit spreads fared better, after the IG index recouped some of the losses in the afternoon.

The resilient Vedanta bonds outperformed the entire market with its new 2019s quoted at 100.25/100.75 and its 2023s at 100.25/100.50 - up from 99.375/99.625, respectively, after pricing at par on May 22.

Traders said the bid was strong from investors familiar with the name and were picking up the paper for the yields. The 10-year priced at a yield of 7.125%.

However, other high-yield names suffered, with heavy selling pressure seen on cash bonds from sovereigns and related issuers. The quasi sovereign Pertamina 2023s were down two points at 96.5/97.5, while Indonesia’s 2023s were hit at 95.625 and the 2043s tumbled to 92.50. The Philippines’ 2037s were at 112.25, while Sri Lanka’s 2022s slipped to 100.25.

Asian stocks were mixed on a day with wide movements in US Treasuries. The Nikkei edged up 0.1% at the close and Korean stocks did even better with the index ending 0.7% higher. However, the Hang Seng Index was down 1.6% with Singapore equities not far behind, dropping 0.8%.

The mixed equity picture seemed to be mirrored in the credit market. While high-yield credits were taking a hit, Asian credit spreads were faring better at the end of the day.

After opening 109bp/111bp in the morning, the iTraxx IG index rebounded in the afternoon to 106bp/108bp, but syndicate bankers said it was still a fluid position.

Investment-grade credits were more stable and largely unchanged. China State Grid held up with the 2023 paper quoted at 130bp/125bp against the 130bp reoffer. The 2018s of Bright Foods were also steady at 225bp/220bp against the reoffer of 230bp.

Want Want China’s 2018s continued to see bids that helped tightened quotes to 113bp, inside reoffer spread of 115bp, while Vanke 2018s were at 218bp.

“Looking ahead, it is all about rates,” said one credit analyst. “The instability in the US Treasuries will continue for a little while, ahead of the US economic data due next week. If the payrolls numbers come in far higher than currently expected, then there’s going to be a run for the exit.”

