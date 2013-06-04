ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Region rallies as buyers brush off Fed and flow fears

SINGAPORE, June 4 (IFR) - Asian debt rallied this afternoon as investors seemed to decide in unison that the asset class was oversold.

“It was as if somebody just suddenly flipped a switch and we were seeing buyers everywhere,” said one trader in Singapore. He said the move started in the early afternoon, and was mostly focused on higher-yielding Chinese property names.

“People were afraid of seeing outflows and, while there were flows out of EM funds last week, it became clear as we talked to clients this week that Asian funds had actually seen fresh inflows,” said the trader.

“Besides, for all the fear of the Fed ending QE, Ben Bernanke has made it clear that that is 2014’s business, and that is an eternity away in trader years.”

The trader also said that clients had started to express a view that the Fed chairman’s recent comments suggested a reduction in monetary easing could come sooner than expected had been priced in.

“Anything short of a huge rise in jobs on Friday (when nonfarm payrolls in the US are released) will prompt a credit rally. So, I think people are no longer jumping at their own shadow,” he said.

As a result, clients started to bottom fish. However, buyers were very focused on the higher-yielding bonds, which are, traditionally, more resilient to increases in Treasury yields. Recently issued bonds from Kaisa Property Holdings, Greentown and Fantasia were all USD1-USD1.5 higher in price terms.

Sunac’s 2020s, for instance, were last quoted at 102.35/102.50, almost USD1.5 higher on the day.

There was buying on the other side of the ratings spectrum, as well. The 10-year bonds of most of the Double A names that issued earlier this year were seeing better buyers, with Chinese state-owned entities some 5bp tighter on the day.

Bonds from financials, especially the stronger names in South-East Asia, were 5bp-15bp tighter. One such bond was the 2023 of OCBC, which was last quoted at a mid-market spread of 200bp over, more than 5bp tighter. Korean names were also some 5bp-10bp tighter as investors picked up, what looked like, oversold securities.

The fact that investors were buying bonds with low correlation to Treasuries but also bidding for 10-year investment-grade sounded almost like a barbell trade, where they ensure that they have some upside if rates rise further but that they also get a boost if Treasuries rally.

The move, however, was mostly focused on cash. CDS was lagging and the Asia iTraxx IG Index was last quoted at 117bp/118bp, only 3bp tighter on the day, as dealers seemed to remain cautious after the beating they took in the past 10 days.

