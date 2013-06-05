ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Weaker credits follow Nikkei down

SINGAPORE, June 5 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were in a risk-off mode as players attempted to position ahead of the all-important payrolls number on Friday, and await more data from Europe and the United States tonight. In the guessing game over when the U.S. Fed’s tapering will begin, the bears held sway today.

Equity markets across the region ended in the red. The Hang Seng Index was down 0.9 percent, while the Nikkei ended a sharp 3.8 percent lower. The gloomy mood was reflected in the Asia iTraxx IG Index, which gapped out about 5bp to 122bp/124bp, against the 117bp/118bp seen yesterday.

Cash bonds were no exception, giving back all the gains made yesterday. Huaneng, which braved the stormy markets to price a five-year bond at 240bp over US Treasuries yesterday, promptly saw the paper pushed out to 248bp/243bp. Bright Food’s 2018, which was used as a comp for Huaneng, was indicated at 255bp/240bp against yesterday’s 251bp.

In contrast, State Grid China saw its 2018s tighten to 105bp/95bp after a quote of 107bp yesterday. Its 2023s were, however, at 142bp/132bp, wide from the 130bp reoffer.

The high-yield segment, which had shown resilience against the volatile US Treasury markets in the past week, traded down 50ct-75ct in price terms. “We are seeing the street selling across the board, although more bids were seen in China property,” said one trader, adding, “Institutional guys are selling as are some retail investors.”

Players looked like they were getting out of duration with more selling in the longer-dated stuff, which hit the 2020s, 2023s and perpetual paper. Longfor Properties 2023s, issued at par, were seen as low as 96.75/97.75 in the late morning versus yesterday’s bids at 98.25. Cogard 2023s were heard at 100.50/101.50.

Vedanta 2023s slipped to 99.00/100.00 with a yield of 7.27%/7.12%, while its 2018s were at 99.50/100.50 or a yield of 6.10%/5.89%.

Still, some better credits were holding up well. Buyers were out for Cifi 2018s, shoring up the paper at 106.5/107.5, above its par reoffer.

kityin.boey@thomsonreuters.com