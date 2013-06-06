ASIA CREDIT CLOSE:CDS recovers late, desks keep defending bids

SINGAPORE, June 6 (IFR) - Dealers began to reverse some of their bearish bets on the Asian credit market late in the session today and CDS recovered some of the ground lost earlier in the day.

Shortly after the open, the Asia iTraxx IG Index, for instance, had traded as wide as 130bp, some 7bp wider than yesterday’s close, but was ending the day quoted at 128bp. China’s 5-year protection, which traded as wide as 95bp came back to 91bp at the close.

“Just before 4pm, we saw some bidding in CDS and some of the index components recovered,” said one trader in Singapore.

In spite of the late reversal, the general tone was quite negative. There was very little in terms of actual trading, investors refused to sell their bonds and accept losses at the current depressed prices. Dealers and trading desks were also being ultra-cautious about their bids.

“People are moving their bids to be defensive,” said the trader. As traders lowered their bids to avoid being hit, some investors had started to adjust their offers lower.

The 2022s of Hutchison Whampoa, for instance, were last quoted at 185bp, while they were at 160bp just a week ago. The move was not limited to investment-grade bonds. High-yield names were also under pressure. The 2023s of Longfor Properties, for instance, were being bid at 96.00, when three weeks ago they were at 103.00.

Liquidity, however, has been very slim, indicating that investors had taken a step back. At this stage, most accounts want to wait for the US nonfarm payrolls, due tomorrow during New York hours, before taking a position. If the data surprise to the downside, analysts expect a strong rally in credit could ensue as shorts get squeezed out. “But if we see a strong number, hold on to your seat,” said one banker.

Christopher.Langner@thomsonreuters.com