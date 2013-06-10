ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Indonesia offshore curve hit by domestic weakness

SINGAPORE, June 10 (IFR) - After a promising start in the morning session, Asia’s credit markets are closing in a less-than-auspicious fashion, led by cash rather than CDS.

A Singapore-based trader said that flow on the iTraxx IG index had been heavy this morning, largely as the result of hedges being taken off, and that activity has helped keep the index in check.

The iTraxx IG is around 2bp tighter coming up to the close, at a 129bp mid. With the roll coming up on June 20, the trader said selling protection on the index was risky, given the recent propensity for the market to gap by 5bp-10bp in cash.

The worst performer of the day was Indonesia, with the offshore curve off by around 2-3 points at the long end, and the price action pressure coming from a weak rupiah, which is down at the critical technical support of 10,300 versus the dollar, and a weak domestic bond market, which is out by 20bp-30bp at medium to long tenors.

In Asia IG cash, the Korea complex is out around 10bp on the day, with China and HK names around 5bp wider. The trader saw value in the China oil majors, which are out at around the Treasuries plus 180bp mark at 10 years. That looks decent value to sector peers in the US and Europe, which are trading at around the plus 70bp/80bp mark.

Still, with a volatile Treasury market backdrop on continued fears of QE tapering, it seems unlikely that active value hunting will kick off in the near term. China’s public holiday crimped volume and increased volatility, although there’s little doubt that investors are a little nervous as they contemplate a reversal of what have been record tight spreads during the first half of the year.

