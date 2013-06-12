ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit spreads flat, bonds calmer in thin trade

SINGAPORE, June 12 (IFR) - With Hong Kong and China markets closed today, Asian markets seized the chance to take a break from the broad sell-offs that marked the last few business days.

Traders said not much had gone through today, although small two-way flows were seen. Real money accounts were dipping into the market with some bargain-hunting seen, but not in volumes large enough to assure the markets that they had seen the last of the wider EM-panic syndrome.

Indeed, the risk-off mood seemed to linger with Asian equities continuing their slide today. The Nikkei ended 0.21% lower and the Hang Seng was in the red by 1.20%.

Credit spreads were broadly flat, with the Asia IG iTraxx index at 141bp/143bp. The index has gapped out nearly 16bp from a week ago, thanks mainly to a 12bp widening in yesterday’s free falls.

The liquid sovereign names have been badly affected, with Indonesia’s 5-year CDS out by 6bp to 225bp/240bp while the Philippines’ was out 3bp to 122bp/131bp. Malaysia’s CDS pushed out 5bp to 105bp/112bp.

In the cash space, bonds were more stable but that seemed to be because of the absence of market players in Hong Kong, and because there was a lack of news that would impact Asian credits.

Sovereign paper, which was hit yesterday, showed a little more resilience today. Indonesia’s 4.625% due 2043 was at 85.5/86.5 against the issue price of 98.00. Pertamina 2023s, seen as a proxy for the sovereign, were at 92/93, down from 97 mid-spread heard on May 29.

In the corporate space, Golden Eagle 2023s was seen at 375bp/355bp, having gapped out over 50bp on the bid side since last Thursday.

China State Grid 2023s and 2043s were quoted at similar levels of 165bp/155bp, but one trader said those levels looked too tight. Still, those spreads were well above the respective reoffer price of 130bp/135bp.

kityin.boey@thomsonreuters.com