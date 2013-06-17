ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Potential for short squeeze ahead of FOMC meeting

SINGAPORE, June 17 (IFR) - The Asia iTraxx IG index closed the day 2bp tighter at 131bp/133bp amid deeply illiquid markets, although a Singapore-based trader suggested liquidity would pick up as shorts looked to cover ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC meeting.

There were just a few levels out on the broker screens and very little of any size went through bank trading desks.

The JACI closed the week 9bp wider at 301bp, with the high-yield corporate index out 12bp at 545bp, against an ongoing backdrop of emerging-market bond fund outflows and a return of risk-off.

There were just two pieces of discrete interest today in the Asia offshore dollar market. Shimao Properties is looking to tender its 8% due 2016s at 102.66, with the announcement lifting the paper a half from the 102/103 touch last Friday.

Evergrande is rumoured to be looking to issue Rmb3bn of perps, which lifted the issuer’s offshore curve around a half to one point, with the due 2015s last bid at 105.5

Decent May contract sales in the China real-estate sector provide a decent backdrop for the offshore China property curve, although only scrappy size went through today across the complex.

Clear rhetoric from the FOMC on the QE tapering issue and the likelihood that it will continue until the Fed is sufficiently satisfied that economic recovery and its target unemployment rate are reached has the potential to unleash a credit rally.

Still the underlying fear remains, given that at some point the foot will be taken off the QE gas pedal and from recent experience, the issue has the potential to put the markets in panic mode.

Meanwhile, China PMI on Thursday has the potential to add to credit spreads as the China growth story increasingly occupies the headlines and fears grow that the country is burdened by industrial overcapacity and a looming shadow banking crisis.

jonathan.rogers@thomsonreuters.com