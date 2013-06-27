ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit recovers, but traders still skeptical

SINGAPORE, June 27 (IFR) - Credit markets in Asia saw a third day of recovery, but traders and analysts remain skeptical that the market has shifted direction.

“It’s impossible to call the bottom at this stage,” said one credit analyst in Singapore. “We are not in a situation where everything is fine and dandy yet.”

Still, the price action was constructive with high-beta credits leading the way this time. The 2043s of Indonesia were being quoted some USD3.5 higher in price terms by the close, while the 10-year bonds were up by about USD2 stronger. That means that Indonesia’s spreads were tighter roughly by 12bp-15bp across the curve, according to one trader in Singapore.

The Philippines was underperforming its South-East Asian neighbor but was still doing well with long-dated bonds up by about USD2 in price and 10-year paper higher by USD1, for spread gains of 10bp-12bp.

High-quality 10-year paper was also gaining, and the 2023s of Chinese state-owned entities were tighter by 5bp-10bp on average. Credit derivatives also continued to gain, as evidenced by the Asia iTraxx IG index, which was closing the session quoted at 147bp, or 9bp tighter than yesterday.

Retail interest helped lift high-yield, and most Chinese homebuilders were closing the session about USD1 higher in price terms. The big outperformers were the 2015s from Evergrande. The bonds were closing quoted at 103.00/105.00, versus bids of 101.00 last Friday.

There was some volume, but most of the actual trades were small. If the recent bump in high-yield was driven by retail, then broker-dealers and some institutional accounts were behind the rise in investment-grade.

However, despite the gains, traders said there was plenty of two-way flow, meaning that for every buyer there were eager sellers.

“There was a bit of short-covering, a bit of in-and-out, some clients actually coming in to buy, but the direction of the market is still not looking up,” said the analyst.

He added that much of the activity seemed to be based on technical reasons, as investors raised cash and braced themselves for more redemptions. In that sense, accounts are eagerly watching the release of the EM dedicated bond fund flows by research firm EPFR later today for signs that money has started flowing back into the asset-class.

Christopher.Langner@thomsonreuters.com