ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Window-dressing, short-covering accelerate recovery

SINGAPORE, June 28 (IFR) - A number of factors combined to add momentum to a recovery of the Asian bond market. Bonds gained as investors were forced to buy to cover shorts, while others presented better bids to help mark-up their holdings ahead of the end of the first half, a practice better known as window-dressing.

“People want to show their numbers a bit higher,” said one trader in Singapore. However, he and another trader also said that real-money accounts were starting to buy as they took a more bullish view on the market.

“Some people are thinking this may be the bottom,” said one trader. Another one added that some accounts were taking a position on the direction of Treasury yields, banking that the recent comments from Federal Reserve officials would help the US benchmark recover.

That positioning was apparent investors sought after high-beta investment-grade sovereigns, such as Philippines and Indonesia. Both tend to react more strongly to Treasury moves, and therefore, are among the best-suited to ride a drop in yields.

The 2021s and 2037s of the Philippines outperformed, ending the day about USD3 higher in price. Part of that, according to one trader, was due to short-covering, since many investors had elected the sovereign - which has been trading much tighter than peers with the same rating - as their vehicle of choice for bearish bets.

Still, Indonesia’s 2023s and 2043s also ended up some USD2 higher in price terms. One trader said he even saw some demand for high-yield sovereigns, such as Sri Lanka, which ended the day some 25ct stronger.

Investors seemed, therefore, to shrug the latest report by fund tracking research firm EPFR, which showed one of the worse outflows from EM bond funds since EPFR started to follow the asset-class.

Redemptions from EM dedicated funds picked up pace with USD5.578bn outflows in the week ended June 26, twice the USD2.6bn registered last week, EPFR said today.

According to Morgan Stanley research, that outflow was the biggest ever recorded by EPFR from EM-dedicated funds. The outflow also represents a third of the net inflows into EM-dedicated funds year to date.

Outflows were split evenly between local hard currency and debt funds. Hard currency funds saw an outflow of USD2.595bn and local currency experienced an outflow of USD2.425bn.

“Fortunately, the recovery seen in global risk-markets over the past couple of days bodes well for a likely reversal of the recent negative trend,” ING said in a research note.

The news did not go completely unnoticed, though. The Asia iTraxx IG index ended the session some 2bp wider, in a sign that even as investors started to buy bonds again, they are still hedging their bets.

