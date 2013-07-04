ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Desks get defensive ahead of NFP

SINGAPORE, July 4 (IFR) - Dealers in Asia became defensive in an attempt to protect themselves from being on the wrong side of the market ahead of key US nonfarm payroll numbers, due out tomorrow morning, New York time.”

This is not a day when you want to provide liquidity,” said one trader in Singapore.

Bids were disappearing from the screens and those that were made available were showing significant differences from the offers featured on bank runs. A handful of trades were logged in on higher-beta sovereign bonds, but, even where there was activity, bid-offer spreads were of USD1-USD2.

In spite of the lack of real trading, the lower indicated bids were enough to weigh on the market. Bellwether bonds, such as the 2037s of the Philippines and the 2043s of Indonesia, were ending USD1.5 lower in price terms, quoted at 105.75 and 85.50 respectively.

The pain was also felt on the CDS side and the Asia iTraxx IG index was closing the day some 5bp wider last quoted at 163bp mid-market.

High-yield paper was also seeing more offers than bids and, near the end of the session, Country Garden’s 2023s were quoted at 92.00, some USD1.75 weaker than where they closed on Tuesday.

The silver lining for traders was that most of the region’s benchmarks had not returned to the recent lows and managed to hold on to some of the ground they recovered earlier in the week.

Indonesia 2043s, for instance, were bid as low as 76.00. They later recovered to 89.00 on Tuesday but have since retreated to the current 85.50.

Christopher.Langner@thomsonreuters.com