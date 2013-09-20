ASIA CREDIT CLOSE-Thin trade ahead of supply deluge

SINGAPORE, Sept 20 (IFR) - Trading was extremely thin as the mid-autumn holidays in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan put a lid on liquidity. Ten-year Treasury yields backed rose 6bp after yesterday’s near-15bp collapse following the Fed’s decision not to taper QE3.

Asian credit also softened a tad, with the iTraxx IG index adding 2bp to 119bp/120bp ahead of the index’s roll on Monday. A handful of trades went through and there were just a few levels posted on broker screens.

Old market hands are quite sceptical about the Treasury rally and believe forthcoming US economic data will come in strong and derail the newly emerged bullishness.

Meanwhile the primary Asian credit space is set to go gangbusters with a regional DCM head suggesting there could be five live deals announced on Monday alone and that 40 trades may print between now and mid-November.

That might be expected to weigh on credit spreads although the region’s offshore debt markets have underperformed in recent months and are due for a technical rebound.

Especially since there are signs of a reversal of appetite for EM debt. Hard currency dedicated emerging markets debt funds saw their first inflow since May, amounting to USD80m, according to research firm EPFR. However, the asset-class overall has seen USD9.1bn withdrawn in the year to date.

Overall, EM debt dedicated funds saw USD288m of net outflows in the week ending on Wednesday, representing 0.12% of assets under management, EPFR said. Despite the net withdrawal, the outflow represents the lowest seen in sixteen weeks.

Since the Fed tapering sell-off in late May, outflows have totaled USD25.5bn.

Local currency debt funds suffered USD357m of outflows in the week to September 18. Asia-dedicated funds saw USD88m-equivalent of withdrawals, down from the previous week’s USD105m-equivalent.

jonathan.rogers@thomsonreuters.com