ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Spreads hold steady as investors eye jobs data
November 8, 2013 / 10:27 AM / 4 years ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Spreads hold steady as investors eye jobs data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 8 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads held steady on Friday as traders waited for the US jobs data for clues on when the US Federal Reserve’s would begin to taper its bond-buying programme.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx IG index was at 136bp, in line with yesterday’s level.

“There is hardly anything going on today, everyone is waiting for the jobs data,” said a Singapore-based trader.

A strong jobs number could lead the Fed to begin tapering sooner than expected.

Haitong Securities’ bonds were 1bp tighter on the day at Treasuries plus 260bp. There was some pressure on Chinese state-owned credits in the secondary market today and cash bonds were 1bp-2bp wider after Wanda Properties postponed its offering of a 5-year Reg S bonds after announcing an initial price talk of Treasuries plus 325bp yesterday morning.

However, traders said Metropolis Propertindo’s decision to postpone its 5-year offering had little impact on Indonesian credits.

Korean and Thai bank spreads were unchanged on the day on healthy 2-way flows, traders said.

Indian paper, however, traded 5bp-10bp weaker on the day in anticipation of fresh supply in the primary market. Still, private banks showed some demand for Bharti’s 2023 bonds.

High-yield bonds were 0.25 to 0.5pt weaker on the day, but Bumi’s bonds attracted interest and were up a point after it announced plans to split with the Bakrie family.

Neha.dsilva@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
