FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE-Spreads steady amid positive sentiment
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 10, 2013 / 8:41 AM / 4 years ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE-Spreads steady amid positive sentiment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 10 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads were mostly steady today, while encouraging economic data from China meant market sentiment was positive for risky assets. Volumes, however, were thin as the year-end drew closer.

“There is little happening, but the sentiment is positive now and I expect it to remain like this until the end of the year,” said a Hong Kong-based credit trader.

There has been no supply so far this week in the primary market in the US dollar segment and bankers believe there is unlikely to be any more in the run-up to the end of the year.

Data released earlier today showed that China’s industrial output rose 10% in November from a year earlier, suggesting that growth momentum in the world’s second largest economy was still strong.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx IG index was at 130bp-134bp from yesterday’s 132bp-134bp.

Indian banks spreads were 5bp-10bp tighter. ICICI Bank 19s were up at 325bp/320bp was the most active one as it was most recently issued.

There was two-way action in Chinese SOE segment. China Orient 2018s were tighter at 295bp, Haitong 18s were at T+228bp, Baosteel 2018s were at T+220bp.

Thai bonds were mostly steady with a positive bias after the prime minister dissolved parliament on Monday and called a snap election, traders said.

Pacnet’s recently priced 5-year bonds continued to perform well and were traded around 103-103.25.

Neha.dsilva@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.