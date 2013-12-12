ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Real money scurries to shorten duration

SINGAPORE, Dec 12 (IFR) - Real money accounts were trying to replace the longer-dated bonds in their portfolios for shorter tenors today.

A group of investors was selling 10-year paper from most of the high-grade names across the region and snapping up 5-year bonds, according to Singapore traders.

As a result, most of the liquid investment-grade bonds in the 10-year bracket were ending the day about 2bp-3bp wider. Meanwhile, 5-year paper was unchanged to 1bp tighter. Selling pressure across the board capped the gains for shorter duration bonds.

“There was some de-risking today as accounts started to get worried about rates,” said a trader in Singapore.

While flows were not very significant, traders said there was more activity than earlier in the week as real money made the switch from longer tenors into shorter ones.

There was some pressure on credit default swaps as well, and the Asia ex-Japan iTraxx IG index widened as much as 3bp in early trading. The index, however, recovered some ground to close at 128bp/130bp, about 1bp wider in the day.

The movement follows the strategy one asset manager said he is adopting amid uncertainty about when the Fed will start tapering its asset purchase program.

“We are betting more on carry and betting on spread products,” he said.

Another asset-manager recently said he might increase his allocation to CDS in a bid to mitigate any potential cash losses from a spike in Treasury yields. If others join in, this move should add pressure to the iTraxx CDS index.

However, as many asset managers must follow a long-only strategy, some are moving down the credit curve to reduce the overall duration of their portfolio, also by increasing the average yield.

That movement, however, was not as clear in today’s trading, as there was little to write home about in the high-yield space, with most credits ending little changed.

Christopher.Langner@thomsonreuters.com