ASIA CREDIT CLOSE-Week ends in a hush amid EM bond fund outflows

SINGAPORE, Dec 13 (IFR) - The week ended with a very quiet session that left traders fighting for the few transactions they saw on screens.

“It’s dead, dead, dead,” said one trader in Singapore. “I have been competing for small trades just because I am bored.” The result was that the Asia ex-Japan iTraxx IG index ended unchanged at 128bp/130bp.

There were a few sell trades in the new Baosteel bonds, leading them to widen 2bp to 238bp/228bp amid near-zero liquidity.

On the flip-side, there was still some sparse buying interest in bonds with standby letter of credits. China State Shipbuilding Corp’s latest 5-year bond, backed by an SBLC from China Construction Bank, tightened about 1bp to close at 232bp/230bp.

Not even the news that emerging market bond funds saw heavy outflows in the week ended December 11 was enough to stir activity.

EM bond funds experienced outflows of USD1.61bn in the week ended December 11 compared with an inflow of USD1.5bn the week before, Morgan Stanley said in a research note citing EPFR data.

The inflow last week reflects one specific fund receiving a large sum, the note said. This week’s outflow is about the same size as outflows in November and December, it added.

Local currency funds experienced outflows of USD1bn compared with an outflow of USD534m from hard currency funds.

Christopher.Langner@thomsonreuters.com