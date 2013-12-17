FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Spreads steady, January supply eyed
#Credit Markets
December 17, 2013 / 7:52 AM / 4 years ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Spreads steady, January supply eyed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 17 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads were steady today as few bonds exchanged hands in thin trade.

The iTraxx IG index was set to end the day at 126bp/129bp, largely steady at yesterday’s close.

Most investment-grade names were unchanged to a bit wider on the day.

However, CSSC 3-year paper was at T+233bp/T+228bp, while the China Merchants Land 5-year bonds were at T+242/T+237bp, slightly tighter on the day.

Bankers said they were expecting a substantial supply in the first few weeks of January, mostly from sovereigns and Korean credits with some investment-grade Chinese corporate issuers to follow.

Some, therefore, feel that the expectation of heavy supply will make investors choosy about buying new bonds.

High-yield bonds were also mostly flat, but there was more interest coming from private banks.

Gajah Tunggal 2018s were trading a bit lower at 98.25/99.25.

The Republic of Indonesia 2018s were at 90/90.75, while the 42s were at 70.50/72.50.

Neha.dsilva@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
