FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Traders check-in early for Friday flights
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 18, 2013 / 8:27 AM / 4 years ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Traders check-in early for Friday flights

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 18 (IFR) - Asia has entered into full holiday mode and traders were busier checking-in for their Friday flights than they were either watching screens or chasing clients. “It is dead quiet, I am just waiting to get out of here on Friday,” said one trader in Singapore.

There was some scant activity, mostly on interdealer broker screens, but nothing of note. “There are some offer requests from the few clients still around, which suggests a stronger tone to the market, but no trades come out of it,” said the trader.

He added that South Korean credits were the only ones seeing more requests for bids, but that even there nothing actually changed hands.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx IG index was also unchanged at 127bp, in spite of the upcoming roll on Friday.

While the looming recycling of the index would usually see additional sellers of the index and tighter prints, “most of that already happened last week”, said the trader.

Most syndicate bankers had already taken off for the year-end holidays, as well, as they catch their breath ahead of what is expected to be a very busy January.

Christopher.Langner@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.