ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Supply deluge weighs on secondary bonds
January 15, 2014 / 9:28 AM / 4 years ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Supply deluge weighs on secondary bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 15 (IFR) - Asian secondary bond markets slipped in quiet trading today, underperforming the region’s equities.

The Asian iTraxx IG index pushed out 2bp today to 140bp/141bp, adding on to yesterday’s 2bp widening. The index is now 12bp out from the beginning of the year.

“Investors are using credit default swaps now to hedge their portfolios for equities, as well,” said one trader. “So, the index could get wider, echoing the wobbles in the equity markets in the first two weeks of January.”

The heavy supply of new paper in the first two weeks of the month took a toll on cash bonds.

“Investors are definitely clearing the room for fresh supplies,” said the trader. “We hear [there is] more to come from banks and China names.”

The IG cash bonds widened about 2bp. Bank of China newly priced bonds were among those hit, with the 2017s traded at 186bp over US Treasuries and the 2019s quoted at 173bp.

The bonds were priced to yield 181.2bp over 2-year US Treasuries, and 162.5bp over, respectively. Chinese bonds, with the backing of standby letters of credit, were also under pressure.

KDB 2024s and Shimao 2021s were faring better. The Korean bank paper was quoted at 104bp, about 2.5bp tighter from reoffer spread, while the Chinese high-yield paper was heard to have moved to as much as 100.4 from reoffer at par.

kityin.boey@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
