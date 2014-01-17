FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Investors take profits ahead of long US weekend
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 17, 2014 / 9:24 AM / 4 years ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Investors take profits ahead of long US weekend

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 17 (IFR) - Traders faced a round of profit-taking as investors tried to cash in on a US Treasury rally that buoyed cash prices of Asian investment-grade bonds this week. Most bonds with a high correlation to Treasuries were under pressure, as a result.

“There is no Treasury market on Monday because of the (Martin Luther King Day) holiday in the US, so investors want to square off positions today,” said a trader.

The old 2023s of Sinopec, for instance, were last quoted at a mid-market spread of 163bp over US Treasuries, 4bp wide to where they were being quoted yesterday. Even the new 2024s bonds of KNOC were not immune and they widened by about 3bp to close at 115bp/111bp.

Sovereign bonds were a bit more resilient as they stuck to their spread over the US benchmark. The new 2024s of the Philippines were quoted at 101.85/102.00, stronger in price terms, while the 2044s of Indonesia were at 102.00/102.50. Both were reflecting the overnight gains in US Treasuries.

The new Bank of Baroda 2019s widened slightly, last quoted at 324bp over US Treasuries, after having closed yesterday at 320bp, 5bp tight to reoffer.

However, the rest of the Indian FIG sector tightened by about 3bp on average, with ICICI 2018s last quoted at 296bp, a recent tight for the name.

With so much activity on the cash front, CDS ended the day mostly unchanged with the Asia ex-Japan IG iTraxx index quoted at 139bp/140bp.

Christopher.Langner@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.