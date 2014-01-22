ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Towngas rally, China property bonds get lift

SINGAPORE, Jan 22 (IFR) - A generally benign environment took hold of the Asian credit markets today, lending support to many new bond sales. Towngas successfully sold USD300m in perpetual non-call five bonds last night to yield 4.75%, translating to a premium of 200bp over the issuer’s outstanding senior bullet bond.

All in all, it was an attractive pick-up for a Single A credit, which is likely to exercise the call in year five.

“We liked the bond, and so did the real-money accounts. So, it is no surprise that the paper gained a point in the secondary market,” said a credit analyst.

In contrast, Greentown’s subordinated perp notes were treading water at 98.5/99.5 after pricing at par two days earlier.

Despite the heavy pipeline of deals in the market, there seems to be sufficient liquidity to hold up the bonds sold this month. The best-performing bonds have been those of the sovereigns.

Sri Lanka’s 2019s, which kicked off issuance in the primary market in Asia this year, held firm at 100.5, while the Philippines 2014s were up 2 points since being issued at par.

Investors seemed to have put concerns about Indonesia’s weak economic prospects behind them, and have fuelled the rallies in the republic’s new 2014s and 2044s, quoted at 103.5 and 102.5, respectively. They were priced at 99.44 and 98.73, respectively.

Chinese property bonds were firmer today due to a 2% rise in the country’s equity markets. Shimao 2021s rose slightly to 99.50/100.50, while Yuzhou 2019s went up 1.5 points to 98.00/99.00.

Reuters reported earlier today Chinese stocks touched two-week highs after the People’s Bank of China provided short-term funding to financial institutions, avoiding another cash squeeze in the markets. There were also reports that a property tax law could take longer to be released.

