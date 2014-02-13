FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2014 / 9:52 AM / 4 years ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Profit-taking emerges on hopes of more supply

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 13 (IFR) - Profit-taking was the theme Thursday in the Asian credit market, dragging several Chinese and Korean bonds lower on the day.

Trading volumes were also subdued on anticipation of fresh primary supply next week after pricing this week of just three US dollar bonds so far.

“The market is quiet today and there is a bit of profit-taking in the financials and the China segment,” said a Singapore-based credit trader.

The Asia iTraxx IG index widened today to around 140bp/142bp from yesterday’s closing of 135bp/137bp.

Traders were taking profits on Korea Gas’ 2024 bonds, which traded down to 113bp/111bp. They priced last week at 125bp over Treasuries.

China State Shipbuilding Corp’s 2019s also traded lower at 145bp/140bp.

Some traders also said profit-taking was seen on SBLC-backed Chinese credits.

“I just think people are lightening up before fresh supply comes next week,” said another trader, who expected issuance to pick up next week.

Some DCM Bankers said they expected Chinese investment-grade credits to come to the market in the coming week.

China Mengniu’s 2018s also traded lower to around 182bp over Treasuries, after tightening yesterday to 189bp over Treasuries on the news that France’s Danone had raised its stake in the Chinese dairy company.

Neha.dsilva@thomsonreuters.com

