ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Scarce supply sends investors to secondary market

HONG KONG, Feb 21 (IFR) - Firm demand supported Asian credit markets on Friday as a lack of primary supply drove investors to the secondary markets and buyers continued to shrug off concerns of a slowing economy in China.

Strong demand for China Resources Land’s new issues drove the 2019s to tighten 15bp, while spreads on the 2025s narrowed as much as 25bp, according to a Singapore-based trader.

Robust sentiment for those bonds spilled into the Chinese property sector, grinding spreads 5bp tighter across different names including Wanda’s 24s.

“We haven’t seen massive supply. People expected to see more after the three-week black out but that hasn’t happened,” said the trader.

Indian Railway Finance Corp’s new bonds fired up buying especially as real money investors sought to top up their underweight positions in India.

IRFC’s 19s tightened 12bp-13bp, while ONGC’s 18s were last seen at 217bp over five year Treasuries. Although the ONGC 18s are looking expensive, more demand and little India supply will probably drive the spread down to 210bp, according to another Singapore-based trader.

A lack of new supply from Malaysia also helped boost appetite for Export-Import Bank of Malaysia’s 2019s 4bp tighter to 110bp. Those bonds priced at 140bp over five-year US Treasuries earlier this month.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx IG index tightened 5bp from its previous close to 135bp/137bp.

Some profit taking was witnessed in the Indonesia 2044s. Prices fell about an eighth, but a trader said the bonds are one of the strongest outperformers in the Asian sovereign space.