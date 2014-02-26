ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Spreads mostly steady, ICBC Intl trims gains

HONG KONG, Feb 26 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads largely were steady on Wednesday with slight profit taking seen in some credits as equity markets struggled to hold on to gains.

Asia ex-Japan iTraxx IG index was last quoted at around 135bp, steady to yesterday’s close. ICBC International’s 3-year bonds, which priced yesterday to yield about 200bp over 2-year US Treasuries, tightened to around 194bp/195bp in early trading. Those bonds gave up their gains in the afternoon and traded wider to a spread of 202bp.

Traders said the rest of the investment grade space was quiet as the market eyed fresh supply.

“It looks like a challenging market, but we are not expecting issuance to stop,” said a Hong Kong-based trader.

Traders were anticipating new bonds to be sold by Chinese and Korean investment grade credits. Indian bonds, meanwhile, mostly were stable, but some profit taking was seen in Bharti 2023s, they said.

Wanda Properties 2024s were a couple of basis points tighter, trading around 455bp over US Treasuries. High yield bonds traded 0.25points lower on the day.

Traders said Bank of China’s new Dim Sum issue saw demand and was quoted about 20cents above reoffer in secondary trading.

IFC (Aaa/AAA/AAA), a member of the World Bank Group, has hired HSBC, ICBC and JP Morgan for a CNH1bn (USD165m) bond to be launched next month.

Shinhan Bank has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Credit Agricole, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered to help arrange an offering of 144A/Reg S bonds.

Chinese developer Times Property is visiting investors in Asia this week to update them on their most recent numbers, according to investors.

The company, however, has hired Haitong, HSBC and UBS to gather fixed income investors as well as it looks at the possibility of issuing dollar-denominated bonds, according to portfolio managers.

Neha.dsilva@thomsonreuters.com