ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credits rally on short-covering ahead of Yellen speech
#Intel
February 27, 2014 / 9:27 AM / 4 years ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credits rally on short-covering ahead of Yellen speech

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 27 (IFR) - Asian financial markets shrugged off the impact of the Ukranian crisis today, as most of the region’s stock markets registered gains, while credit markets rallied. The Hang Seng Index finished up 1.7% and the Kospi ended 0.4% higher.

The gains were attributable to some short-covering in the credit and currency markets ahead of a delayed testimony from US Federal Reserve chairperson Janet Yellen before the Senate Banking Committee later today. Expectations are for a dovish tone to her testimony and this prompted a rally in Treasuries.

The iTraxx Asia IG index tightened about 3bp to about 132bp, although credit default spreads for Chinese banks were widening about 5bp today. Traders were not overly concerned.

“As liquidity in these names is very thin in terms of credit-default spreads, there is nothing untoward about it,” said one Singapore-based trader.

Investment-grade cash bonds were also pushing in around 3bp, mainly due to robust demand for Korean paper. “Everyone is buying Korean names,” said the trader. “The credits are trading very tight, but the bid is so strong.”

Korea has been an attractive area for some months now, but it’s building up to be a perfect environment for the Korean names. South Korea has a deleveraging story, and that positive spin is driving real-money accounts to allocate funds to the country.

However, as street funds are aware that there are limited fresh supplies and that demand is strong, they are squeezing the prices. That has pushed Korean names, such as Kexim 2024s, SK Telecom and SK Innovation, tighter, with the last credit now quoted at 115bp over US Treasuries.

kityin.boey@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
