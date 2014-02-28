ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: EM concerns fade as investors pile into Indonesia sovereign

HONG KONG, Feb 28 (IFR) - Asian credit markets received a solid boost from strong bids for emerging-market sovereign bonds, particularly Indonesia, as investor sentiment towards the sovereign improved on improvements in risk sentiment and recent macroeconomic data.

Indonesia sovereigns were up as much as 2 points in Asian trade, with the 2044s receiving more appetite from investors than the belly of the curve. Demand for Indonesia also drove more demand in other sovereigns such as Mongolia and Sri Lanka, which were also up about half a point.

“It was a good combination of US Treasuries rallying overnight, as well as for equities. So, it was strong market sentiment, but suitable for credits to rally,” said a Singapore-based trader. “People are also bullish on Indonesia. The macro numbers have been good, and they offer decent yields.”

Indonesia’s trade balance has improved in recent months, although the trade surplus in January is expected to have fallen back from the previous record level. The rupiah is also Asia’s best-performing currency so far this year, but was the worst last year, slumping more than 20%.

India’s banks also moved as much as 5bp tighter in spreads as traders witnessed investors seeking higher yields by going down the credit curve and going long in duration.

China cash bonds were little changed, despite the renminbi’s hitting the 1% limit on the weak side of its official trading band for the first time since July 2012, following the central bank’s efforts to curb excessive bullish bets on the currency. China’s CDS was 1bp tighter.

The iTraxx Asia IG index tightened 2bp tighter from yesterday’s close and was last quoted at 131bp/133bp.

frances.yoon@thomsonreuters.com