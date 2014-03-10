ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credits tad weaker amid wait-and-see stance

HONG KONG, March 10 (IFR) - Weaker-than expected-China trade data and a receding CPI released on Saturday led to a soft tone in the Asia’s credit market today, where Chinese names were 2bp-5bp wider, while bonds from rest of the Asia stayed in narrow ranges.

Chinese real-estate credits were particularly under pressure as the market participants were concerned if the record-breaking contracted sales data of many PRC property developers could be repeated.

CNOOC 2023s were slightly lower at 100.752/100.92 today from 100.865/101.113 last Friday. Wanda 2024s moved to 7.225% today from 7.177% Friday.

The market was actually thin as a wait-and-see stance took hold.

There was no particular movements stemming from the Ukraine situation and the Malaysian Airline Systems missing aircraft as “people are waiting for the latest developments”, according to traders.

Having said that, airline stocks in the region, as well as Chinese insurance stocks, were hit. Malaysian Airline System stocks closed the day 4% lower at MYR0.24 apiece, recovering from a 16% drop at the open.

China Eastern Airlines CNH 3.875% due June 2016s were quoted at 4.357%/4.214% today from 4.235%/4.092% last week.

The Asia ex-Japan IG iTraxx index was quoted at 129bp/131bp at around 4pm, Hong Kong time, around 5p wider than Friday.

Spreads on sovereign bonds were mixed today, as paper from the Philippines widened 2bp-3bp and that from Indonesia a tad firmer, while that from Korea was unchanged.

Indonesia’s long end was some 15-20 cents higher, with the 2044s quoted at 107.25/107.625 today from 107.00/107.50 last Friday. Philippines 2034s were quoted at 122.875/123.125 today from 123.00/123.25 on Friday.

